May 22, 2024
Dhaba Dishes To Try At Home
Butter chicken, a popular dish in India, was created in the 1950s by Punjabi refugees at Moti Mahal restaurant in Old Delhi. India's butter chicken, a smoky chicken dish, is well-loved.
Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian main dhabha dish featuring tender potatoes and cauliflower, spices, aromatics, and tomatoes, making it a nourishing, easy-to-make, and budget-friendly meal.
Rajma Chawal, an Indian comfort food, is a globally recognized best bean dish, featuring red kidney beans in a flavorful gravy and steamed rice.
Dal Makhani, a popular Indian dish with a creamy texture and spice combination, is served with rice or Indian bread and has gained global popularity.
Aloo Paranthas is a delectable Indian dish made from unleavened dough filled with a spiced potato, known for its crispy outer layer and flavorful filling.
Paneer makhani, a popular Indian dish from New Delhi, is made with a gravy made with butter, tomatoes, and cashews.
Dal fry, a popular Indian dish, is made with toor dal or arhar dal, split pigeon peas, moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal, or mixed lentils. This is a famous Dhabha dish.
