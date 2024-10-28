Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy On This Day

Devotees are encouraged to bring home separate idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and pay reverence to them on Diwali, a festival of spiritual and financial significance.
Source: Freepik
Astrologers suggest purchasing metal utensils, particularly those for drinking water, on this day for auspicious reasons, and brass cutlery for good fortune.
Source: Freepik
Astrologers suggest that the Kuber yantra should be carried home and placed in a temple where prayers are offered to ensure prosperity.
Source: Freepik
A new broom in the house is believed to remove financial obstacles and symbolize negativity, as it is closely associated with Goddess Lakshmi.
Source: Pixabay
On this day, devotees are advised to buy coriander, which is associated with good fortune.
Source: Freepik
On Dhanteras, people are advised to buy 5 'paan patta' or Betel leaves, symbolizing freshness and purity, as they are regularly used in Hindu rituals and pujas.
Source: Freepik
Laxmi Charan, Sanskrit for lakshmi's feet, is a Hindu goddess associated with wealth, prosperity, and fortune, believed to bring blessings to worshippers.
Source: Freepik
Kheel Batashe, a traditional offering to Lakshmi and Vishnu on Dhanteras and Diwali, is made of puffed rice and round sugar candies.
Source: Facebook
Dhanteras is a significant cultural day that provides a unique chance to combine tradition with smart financial decisions, such as buying gold for wealth and prosperity.
Source: Freepik
The Gomti Chakra, a sacred sea snail operculum in Dwarka, Gujarat, India, is believed to bring good health, wealth, and success to Hindus.
Source: Instagram