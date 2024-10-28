Dhanteras 2024: What Is The Story Behind This Festival?

Dhanteras, a festival with numerous legends, is difficult to trace its true origins, but popular legends offer brief explanations for its celebration.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an annual festival that commences the five-day Diwali celebrations on October 29.
The Dhanteras legend tells of a prince's death by snakebite, saved by his wife's quick-witted decoration, and the god of death being blinded by the lamps and jewelry.
Goddess Lakshmi, accompanied by Lord Vishnu, was forbidden to look southward but became captivated by mustard flowers and sugarcane fields. Lord Vishnu instructed her to serve a poor farmer.
Dhanteras, an ancient Indian medicine system, is connected to Ayurveda, which promotes immortality through diet, herbs, pranayama, mantra, and meditation, distilled by Lord Dhanvantari.
Dhanteras is a festival celebrating gods' triumph over demons, symbolizing intelligence, devotion, prosperity, and health. It involves King Bali fulfilling a land promise and reflecting on wisdom.
King Hima saved his son's life by marrying a lucky horoscope-predicting girl, who provided lamps, gold coins, and songs, but Yama missed the opportunity. The story continues to be celebrated today.
The Dhanvantri and Amrit Kalash legend recounts a fierce battle between Gods and Demons, where the winning side used Vasuki rope to create numerous precious things.
Goddess Laksmi, despite Lord Vishnu's restrictions, ventured into the southern region, plowing sugarcane and mustard flowers, and was cursed to serve a farmer for 12 years.
