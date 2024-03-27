March 26, 2024
Dietary Changes To Make To Ease Menopause
Start your day with figs. These are high in minerals including manganese, zinc, magnesium, and iron, and they are particularly beneficial to reproductive health. it helps in managing post-menopause.
Source: Freepik
Rajgira laddoo is that it is gluten-free, that can boost your metabolism while not adding to your overall weight. It can also help ease menopause. Have 1 Rajgira laddoo in the mid meal.
Source: goswasthy
Sprouted dal contains higher levels of enzymes that aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption. These enzymes help break down complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
Source: Pixabay
Ragi dosa can help in the transition into the menopause. Grind the urad dal and add a little water. Add ragi flour to the water. You can add water to maintain the consistency.
Source: Swasthirecipe
Red clover may also have blood-thinning properties, which keeps blood clots from forming. It appears to improve blood flow.
Source: Freepik
Cinnamon is important for menopausal women, where the oestrogen loss may lead to insulin resistance. If your metabolism is high, you have less chances of fat accumulation in the body.
Source: thebigsweettooth
Broccoli is a must during perimenopause and menopause. Broccoli in particular has a very positive impact on estrogen levels that drop during this time.
Source: Freepik