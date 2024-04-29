April 29, 2024

Dietry Choices To Treat And Avoid Acnes

Fruits and vegetables, particularly colourful ones like berries, citrus fruits, bell peppers, and pineapples, are rich in antioxidants that combat free radicals, reducing oxidative stress.

Consuming omega-3-rich foods like sardines, salmon, mackerel, chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseeds can reduce inflammation associated with pimples and acne, promoting clearer skin.

Drinking 7-8 glasses of water daily is crucial for healthy skin, as it helps remove toxins and prevents acne.

Dairy consumption can worsen acne due to growth factor and hormones in milk proteins, suggesting a need for dairy restriction and incorporating oats, coconut, and almond milk into diets.

A healthy gut microbiome, enriched with probiotics found in fermented foods like sauerkraut, kefir, yoghurt, and kombucha, can enhance skin health and potentially alleviate acne severity.

Spicy foods, caffeine, chocolate, and saturated fats can trigger acne breakouts. Be cautious and avoid foods that worsen acne symptoms.

High-glycemic foods increase insulin and sebum production in skin cells, while low-glycemic sources like pulses, whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables help maintain blood glucose levels.

