March 24, 2024
Different Types Of Tea That Every Foodie Should Try
Green tea is a type of tea that is prepared from Camellia sinensis leaves. Green tea originated in China.
Black tea is rich in antioxidants and may provide health benefits, including improved heart and gut health and a reduced risk for certain diseases.
Yellow tea contains catechins, a phenolic compound that helps burn body fat effectively and reach your weight loss goals.
White tea is the least processed variety of tea. It has the highest fat-burning micronutrients known as polyphenols. White tea helps in breaking down the fat.
The antioxidants and vitamins found in the herbal teas are great for fighting diseases and infections. They also offer protection against oxidative stress, and lower the risk of chronic disease.
Pu-erh tea is good for improving mental alertness and thinking, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, and many other conditions.
