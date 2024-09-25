Republic Lifestyle Desk
Digital Detox: How To Be Mindful Of Your Screen Time
Setting realistic goals and clear boundaries for a digital detox is crucial for creating a structured plan, whether it's a daily routine or a longer break.
Turning off notifications to maintain focus and reduce distractions, stating that constant updates can be distracting and should be minimised.
Smartphones now enable users to customize settings to display the entire device in grayscale.
A smartphone on the table during a conversation can reduce the quality of the interaction, as our brains wait for it to light up.
Breaking away from technology can improve our well-being. Designate a tech-free time each day, such as during lunch, and observe how it affects your mood after a week.
Using an alarm clock instead of smartphone would help you avoid using phone at the start of the day.
Reading a book offers fewer distractions and is more efficient and aware than reading on a screen.
