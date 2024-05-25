May 24, 2024

Discover Beautiful Waterfalls In Central India

Nestled in the lush forests of Pachmarhi, Bee Falls is a stunning sight, its cascading waters resembling a beehive

Source: Unsplash

Near Jabalpur, Dhuandhar Falls on the Narmada River is famed for its dramatic mist, creating a 'smoke cascade' effect.

Source: Pinterest

Set in the dense forests of Indore, Patalpani Falls is a 300-foot spectacle of nature. Adventure lovers will enjoy the trek through winding trails offering panoramic views before reaching the falls.

Source: Pinterest

Just an hour from Rewa, Chachai Falls cascades from a height of over 130 m. It is the second-highest waterfall in Madhya Pradesh and is among the highest single-drop waterfalls in India.

Source: Pinterest

View Next Slide