Diwali 2024: 10 Homemade Face Scrubs To Revive Your Face Glow This Festive Season

Combine ¼ cup almond meal, four tablespoons honey, one tablespoon jojoba oil, and peppermint essential oil. This scrub is ideal for sensitive skin and keeps your skin smooth 

Mix half a cup of coconut oil with two tablespoons of sugar and one tablespoon of lemon juice. This scrub exfoliates and softens your skin 

Mix two tablespoons of ground coffee, one tablespoon of granulated sugar, and one teaspoon of olive oil or coconut oil. This scrub combats acne and reduces cellulite. 

Mix one cup of sugar with half a cup of olive oil, one tablespoon of honey, and lemon juice. This scrub helps remove blackheads and moisturizes your skin.

Combine two cups of fuller’s earth with one spoon of fresh aloe vera gel. Add essential oils and rose water for enhanced benefits. This scrub helps remove tan. 

Combine one tablespoon of olive oil, one tablespoon of whole milk, and two tablespoons of oats. Add rose water and use as a face scrub. This scrub is ideal for oily skin. 

Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with one tablespoon of yogurt. This scrub helps reduce acne and inflammation.

Combine one mashed banana with one tablespoon of oatmeal. This scrub softens and smooths your skin.

Mix one mashed papaya with one tablespoon of honey. This scrub exfoliates and moisturizes your skin.

Combine one grated cucumber with one tablespoon of mint paste. This scrub cools and soothes your skin.

