Diwali 2024: 10 Tips To Incorporate Healthy Eating Habits During The Festive Season

You may balance sweets with nuts. Pair sweets with nuts for a satisfying and healthier snack.
Plan ahead means to decide on healthy food options before the festivities begin.
Maintain adequate hydration throughout the day, but avoid excessive fluid intake close to bedtime to prevent frequent bathroom trips.
Stir in fruit like apples, pears, berries, or bananas to kheer for a refreshing twist and boost of vitamins and minerals, reducing sugar or sweetener needed.
Swap fried for baked sweets this Diwali and indulge in guilt-free treats that are both healthier and delicious.
Ditch refined flour for whole wheat or oats to bake healthier Diwali treats, packed with fiber and nutrition.
Practice mindful eating this Diwali by controlling portion sizes: savor each bite, stop when satisfied, and indulge wisely.
To increase protein intake, consider incorporating protein-rich foods like nuts, seeds, or legumes into your diet.
Swap unhealthy fried snacks for healthier options like grill/roast nuts/seeds, bake/air-pop snacks, grill/roast veggies.
Maintaining physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and balancing calorie intake.
