Diwali 2024 Calendar: Know When Is Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja

Diwali, a Hindu lunar festival, is traditionally observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the darkest night of the year.
The festival will be celebrated in full on the day it coincides with Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.
The debate over Diwali's date, whether it falls on October 31 or November 1, has left many uncertain about the timing of the celebration.
Drik Panchang has confirmed that Diwali will be observed on Friday, November 1, 2024.
Dhanteras, celebrated on October 29 in Diwali, is a day for devotees to pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking wealth and prosperity.
Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is the second day of the Diwali celebrations, commemorating Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura on October 31.
Diwali's main celebration, Lakshmi Puja, takes place on November 1, marking Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya, symbolizing light over darkness.
The Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja, a crucial Diwali ritual, starts at 5:43 pm and ends at 6:16 pm.
On November 2, 2024, Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali, honouring Lord Krishna's miraculous act of lifting the Govardhan mountain to protect Mathura's people from Lord Indra's wrath.
The Diwali festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, or Bhau Beej, on November 3, 2024, which commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters, urging their prosperity.
