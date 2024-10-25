Diwali 2024: Daal Poori To Palak Poori, Try THESE Festive Delicacies

Plain Poori is the most popular version is made with wheat flour, oil or ghee, water, and salt.
Bhatura, a popular Indian sourdough bread, is often served with chickpea curry in a traditional dish called chole bhature, a midday or breakfast meal.
The Bengali-style poori, made with refined poori, ghee, salt, and water, is a popular dish served with aloo posto.
Gujarati poori contains mix flour, spices, ghee, water, shape dough into equal portions, roll out, prick top, deep fry in hot oil, and serve.
Matar Masala Puri is a delectable, easy-to-make deep-fried flatbread recipe with masaledar green peas stuffing, ideal for breakfast and dinner.
Bedmi puri, a traditional Indian dish from Uttar Pradesh, is a savory flatbread made from whole wheat flour, black lentils, and spices, often accompanied by sautéed potatoes or aloo curry.
Heat oil, add asafoetida, urad dal, sugar, salt, and roasted spices, roast for 2 minutes. Divide dough into poori parts and make dough balls. Heat oil.
The recipe involves combining palak, spinach leaves, whole wheat flour, ajwain, omam, green chili, ginger, salt, sooji, rava, sugar, and oil for deep frying.
Poori, an Indian fried bread is prepared from wheat flour, salt, and water, is traditionally rolled into discs and deep-fried in hot oil to create perfect puffs.
This easy dal puri recipe, made with spices, lentils, and all-purpose flour, pairs perfectly with main course delicacies like Chole, Aloo Ki sabzi, and Gajar ka Halwa.
