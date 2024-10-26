Republic Lifestyle Desk

Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja And Bhai Dooj

Diwali, a Hindu festival commemorating good over evil, will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, marked by the Kartik month's darkest day.

Source: Unsplash

Diwali is celebrated as Lord Ram is said to return to Ayodhya after saving his wife, Lordess Sita, from Ravana, symbolising hope and renewal.

Source: Freepik

The festivities, which last five days, commence with Dhanteras, where devotees honour Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the deities of wealth and prosperity.

Source: Unsplash

Choti Diwali, or Narak Chaturdashi, is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, marking the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura.

Source: Freepik

The third day is the main event, featuring Lakshmi Puja. Homes are illuminated with candles and diyas as families invite prosperity and happiness into their lives.

Source: Freepik

Govardhan Puja commemorates Lord Krishna's lifting of Govardhan Hill to shield his villagers from severe rain.

Source: Freepik

The Amavasya Tithi is scheduled to begin on October 31 at 3:52 PM and conclude on November 1 at 6:16 PM.

Source: Freepik

The Lakshmi Puja, an essential ritual, is performed during this window, with specific city-wise timings available from Drik Pachang. 
 

Source: Freepik

The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, a day honouring the bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters pray for their brothers' well-being.

Source: Freepik

Govardhan Puja is scheduled for November 2, with worship times from 6:34 AM to 8:46 AM and 3:23 PM to 5:35 PM.

Source: Freepik

Lastly, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on November 3, with the ritual timing from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM.
 

Source: Freepik