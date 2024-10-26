Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja And Bhai Dooj

Diwali, a Hindu festival commemorating good over evil, will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, marked by the Kartik month's darkest day.
Diwali is celebrated as Lord Ram is said to return to Ayodhya after saving his wife, Lordess Sita, from Ravana, symbolising hope and renewal.
The festivities, which last five days, commence with Dhanteras, where devotees honour Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the deities of wealth and prosperity.
Choti Diwali, or Narak Chaturdashi, is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, marking the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura.
The third day is the main event, featuring Lakshmi Puja. Homes are illuminated with candles and diyas as families invite prosperity and happiness into their lives.
Govardhan Puja commemorates Lord Krishna's lifting of Govardhan Hill to shield his villagers from severe rain.
The Amavasya Tithi is scheduled to begin on October 31 at 3:52 PM and conclude on November 1 at 6:16 PM.
The Lakshmi Puja, an essential ritual, is performed during this window, with specific city-wise timings available from Drik Pachang.
The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, a day honouring the bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters pray for their brothers' well-being.
Govardhan Puja is scheduled for November 2, with worship times from 6:34 AM to 8:46 AM and 3:23 PM to 5:35 PM.
Lastly, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on November 3, with the ritual timing from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM.
