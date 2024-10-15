Diwali 2024: Delicious Vegan Recipes To Light Up Your Celebrations

Vegan Gulab Jamuns, a nutritious and delicious Diwali treat, are made from plant-based ingredients like non-dairy milk powder, flour, baking soda, vegan butter, almond milk, vegetable oil, and syrup.
Vegan Malai Kofta is a 30-minute dish featuring soft, spiced veggie balls in a creamy tomato-cashew sauce made with crumbled firm tofu, potatoes, cashews, raisins, and gravy.
Divine Vegan Rose Barfi is a plant-based Indian sweetmeat with delicate rose flavors, made with almonds, sugar, coconut milk, cardamom powder, dried rose petals, and optional saffron strands.
Samosas are a nutritious vegan snack perfect for Diwali celebrations, filled with potato and pea. Red Chilli Tamarind Chutney is a delicious accompaniment.
Vegan Rasmalai is a creamy treat made with almond-flour patties soaked in saffron-infused coconut milk, a plant-based treat that pays homage to tradition and is cooked until soft.
Vegan Dahl Makhani is a spicy, creamy dish made with plant-based ingredients, including soaked black lentils, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, garam masala and turmeric powder.
Vegan Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi is a delectable blend of carrot halwa and coconut burfi, prepared by sautéing grated carrots in coconut oil, adding coconut milk, sugar, cardamom and flour.
Vegan Tandoori Gobi is a spicy appetizer featuring cauliflower florets marinated in spices, perfect for Diwali celebrations, topped with vegan yogurt, lemon juice, and coriander.
Diwali brings tradition and togetherness with Vegan Coconut Ladoos, a dairy-free, fuss-free treat made with desiccated coconut, coconut milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and salt.
Diwali is a season for spiciness and flavor, so try these Vegan Aloo Tikkis made with mashed potatoes, peas, coriander, green chili, ginger, cumin powder, garam masala, salt, and gram flour.
