Diwali 2024: Festive Drinks To Serve With Deepavali Snacks And Sweets

In India celebrations are always closely tied to food; to go alongside Diwali snacks and sweets, here are five interesting festive drinks.
Mix lemon and ginger juice with water, sweeten to taste, and serve over ice with lemon slices or mint leaves for hydration and digestive system ease.
Create a refreshing mint and lime juice cocktail by muddle mint leaves, lime juice, coconut water, soda water, and garnish with mint or coconut malai pieces.
To soothe the body, mix Khadi-Shakkar, elaichi powder, and black pepper in a jug of water. Refrigerate or chill for 3-4 hours, promoting body harmony and preventing digestive issues.
Magical infused water contains fresh berries, lemon wedges, mint leaves, cucumber slices, and mint to water, infuse for hours, and add honey for a refreshing drink.
Boil water with spices, ginger, and tea leaves, simmer, strain, add milk, sweeten, avoid boiling milk to avoid acidity, and soothe the stomach after heavy snacks.
Thandai, a traditional Indian drink made with milk, nuts, seeds, spices, and rose petals, is traditionally served chilled during festivals like Diwali.
Mango lassi, a creamy Indian drink made from canned mango pulp, milk, yoghurt, and ice, is easy to make and can be flavoured with ground cardamom.
Chocolate hazelnut milkshake enhance chocolate's taste profile with a nutty flavour, balanced by earthy undertones, creating a complex and delightful flavour palette.
