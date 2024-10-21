Diwali 2024: How To Make Sugar-free Coconut Barfi And Anjeer Laddoo At Home

Anjeer Laddoo ingredients
Dried figs, (anjeer), 2 cup
Sesame seeds 1/4 cup
Ghee or clarified butter 1 tbsp
Saffron A pinch
Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
Dry roast the sesame seeds in a pan. Let it cool. Mix the roasted sesame seeds, saffron, and cardamom powder in the fig mixture.
Put the ghee and chopped figs in the same pan. Stir until the figs are soft.
Ingredients
Freshly grated coconut – 2 cups Unsweetened coconut milk – 1/2 cup Dates, pitted and pasted – 1/2 cup Ghee (optional) – 1 tbsp
Mix the roasted sesame seeds, saffron, and cardamom powder in the fig mixture.
Let the mixture cool down a little and mould it into small laddus.
Store them in an air-tight container.
Heat some ghee in a pan and add grated coconut.
Stir the coconut mixture and add coconut milk and the paste of the dates.
Stir it well. Let it cook in the pan until it thickens.
Pour it onto a greased tray and let it cool. Cut it into any shape of barfi and store it in an airtight container
