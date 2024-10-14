Republic Lifestyle Desk

Diwali 2024: Markets Best For Festive Shopping

Chandni Chowk, a famous Delhi shopping market, offers a wide range of items for Diwali shopping, including ethnic wear, accessories, and home decor, as well as affordable gift packs.

Source: So city

Johri Bazar, a prominent Jaipur shopping market, is known for its enchanting collection of handcrafted jewellery and fashionable clothes.

Source: So City

Vishwanath Lane, a small but crowded market in Varanasi, offers traditional shops selling bangles and silk trinkets, and is located 15 minutes from Varanasi Railway Station.

Source: Banarsi Trip

Gariahat market, a vibrant locality, offers a diverse range of shops, stalls, and boutiques, catering to Kolkatans' diverse needs and desires through textiles, jewelry, and handicrafts.

Source: Tripadvisor

Laad Bazaar, one of Hyderabad's oldest markets, is renowned for its historic souvenirs and bangles, reminiscent of its glittering past.

Source: Instagram

Hazratganj, a Victorian-style shopping area, houses showrooms, complexes, restaurants, hotels, cafés, theatres, offices, and businesses. 

Source: Flickr

Thatheri Bazar is a popular destination for fabric enthusiasts, boasting a vast collection of fabrics and religious artifacts.

Source: Flickr

Topkhana Market in Bhopal is a must-visit destination for Diwali enthusiasts, offering a variety of essentials, clay lamps, traditional clothing, and vibrant décor.

Source: curlytales.com

Mysuru, Karnataka hosts Diwali festivities with Mysore Palace, a popular attraction illuminated with over 100,000 light bulbs each evening, a highlight recommended for visitors in the afternoon.

Source: Instagram

Zaveri Bazaar, a Mumbai-based gold marketplace, offers over 2,000 stores selling traditional and modern Indian gold jewelry, perfect for wedding rings, necklaces. 

Source: yatrirailways