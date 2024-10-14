Diwali 2024: Markets Best For Festive Shopping

Chandni Chowk, a famous Delhi shopping market, offers a wide range of items for Diwali shopping, including ethnic wear, accessories, and home decor, as well as affordable gift packs.
Johri Bazar, a prominent Jaipur shopping market, is known for its enchanting collection of handcrafted jewellery and fashionable clothes.
Vishwanath Lane, a small but crowded market in Varanasi, offers traditional shops selling bangles and silk trinkets, and is located 15 minutes from Varanasi Railway Station.
Gariahat market, a vibrant locality, offers a diverse range of shops, stalls, and boutiques, catering to Kolkatans' diverse needs and desires through textiles, jewelry, and handicrafts.
Laad Bazaar, one of Hyderabad's oldest markets, is renowned for its historic souvenirs and bangles, reminiscent of its glittering past.
Hazratganj, a Victorian-style shopping area, houses showrooms, complexes, restaurants, hotels, cafés, theatres, offices, and businesses.
Thatheri Bazar is a popular destination for fabric enthusiasts, boasting a vast collection of fabrics and religious artifacts.
Topkhana Market in Bhopal is a must-visit destination for Diwali enthusiasts, offering a variety of essentials, clay lamps, traditional clothing, and vibrant décor.
Mysuru, Karnataka hosts Diwali festivities with Mysore Palace, a popular attraction illuminated with over 100,000 light bulbs each evening, a highlight recommended for visitors in the afternoon.
Zaveri Bazaar, a Mumbai-based gold marketplace, offers over 2,000 stores selling traditional and modern Indian gold jewelry, perfect for wedding rings, necklaces.
