Diwali 2024: Must-try Dessert Recipes

Besan Ladoo, a popular Indian sweet made from gram flour and ghee, is a rich, nutty treat made by roasting besan in ghee, and mixing with powdered sugar and milk powder.
Source: Awesomecuisine.com
Chocolate Barfi, a popular dessert during Diwali celebrations, combines traditional Indian flavours with chocolate, attracting younger generations and families.
Source: awesomecuisine.com
Coconut Ladoo is a popular Indian sweet during Diwali, renowned for its tropical flavour and simplicity.
Source: awesomecuisine
Gajar Ka Halwa, a popular Indian dessert, is made from grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, and is topped with nuts for a rich and delicious end to Diwali celebrations.
Source: awesomecuisine
Kaju Katli, a popular Indian sweet, is a festive treat made from cashew nuts, sugar, and ghee, enjoyed by sweet lovers.
Source: awesomecuisine
Malai Peda, a sweet dessert infused with cardamom and saffron, is a delightful addition to Diwali celebrations.
Source: awesomecuisine
Moong dal halwa, a traditional Indian sweet, is a rich and flavourful dessert made from split yellow lentils, sugar, and ghee, symbolizing the joy of Diwali.
Source: awesomecuisine
Sooji Halwa, also known as Sheera, is a simple, delicious sweet made from semolina, popular during Diwali, known for its rich taste and fragrant spices.
Source: awesomecuisine
Sooji, or Rawa Ladoo, is a popular Indian sweet made from simple ingredients like semolina, sugar, and ghee, popular during festive occasions like Diwali.
Source: awesomecuisine.com
Gulab Jamun is a beloved Indian dessert featuring deep-fried khoya balls soaked in sweet syrup, offering a soft, moist, and richly flavoured treat.
Source: Freepik