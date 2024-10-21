Republic Lifestyle Desk

Diwali 2024: Safety Tips To Take Care Of Your Pets During The Festival Of Lights

Keep pets indoors away from fireworks, crackers, and loud noises. Shut doors and windows, and ensure earthen lamps are not near hazards to prevent harm.

Source: Unsplash

Avoid feeding pets sweets as they can harm their digestive system and health. Instead, provide regular food and avoid offering anything to eat.


 

Source: Pexels

Before evening festivities, consult a veterinary doctor for pre-anxiety medications and keep their water bowls filled to alleviate anxiety in pets.

Source: Unsplash

During Diwali evenings, encourage your pet to exercise early to avoid potential risks from late-night walks during firecracker noise.

Source: Unsplash

Create a soundproof room or area where noise won't reach your pet.

Source: Unsplash

Ear muffs are a useful tool to shield your pet's ears from noise.

Source: Unsplash

Playing soothing music or turning on the TV can help your pet relax and reduce noise levels.

Source: Unsplash

Keep food, water, and toys in a room to distract your pet, and provide electrolyte-infused water to keep them hydrated.

Source: Unsplash

Pets should be avoided from consuming sweets as many candies contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that can be harmful to them.

Source: Unsplash

Vets can prescribe sedatives and calming supplements to help manage your pet's fear and anxiety.

Source: Unsplash