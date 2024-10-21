Diwali 2024: Safety Tips To Take Care Of Your Pets During The Festival Of Lights

Keep pets indoors away from fireworks, crackers, and loud noises. Shut doors and windows, and ensure earthen lamps are not near hazards to prevent harm.
Avoid feeding pets sweets as they can harm their digestive system and health. Instead, provide regular food and avoid offering anything to eat.
Before evening festivities, consult a veterinary doctor for pre-anxiety medications and keep their water bowls filled to alleviate anxiety in pets.
During Diwali evenings, encourage your pet to exercise early to avoid potential risks from late-night walks during firecracker noise.
Create a soundproof room or area where noise won't reach your pet.
Ear muffs are a useful tool to shield your pet's ears from noise.
Playing soothing music or turning on the TV can help your pet relax and reduce noise levels.
Keep food, water, and toys in a room to distract your pet, and provide electrolyte-infused water to keep them hydrated.
Vets can prescribe sedatives and calming supplements to help manage your pet's fear and anxiety.
