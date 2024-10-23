Diwali 2024: Samosa-Bhelpur, Popular Savoury Dishes To Eat

Bhel Puri, made from puffed rice and sev, mixed with potatoes, onions, chat masala chutney and a mixture of other fried snacks as the base of the snack.
Dahi puri, a crispy shell filled with boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, curd, spices, chutneys, and sev, is made with the same crispy puri used for pani puri, and puchka.
An Indian kebab is a spiced, minced meat dish grilled on skewers, typically lamb, beef, or chicken, often served with mint chutney, lemon wedges, and sliced onions.
Kachori, a popular Indian snack originating in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, is a crispy, flaky, and flavorful bread puffed with various fillings.
Mathri, a Persian pastry infused with refined flour and spices, is crispy, flaky, and fried with a crunch resembling a samosa crust.
Namkeen can be a perfect savoury or salty food. It includes like khaara, farsan, chevda, sev, chips, bhajiya, and mixture.
A popular Indian street food, papdi chaat is a flavourful and refreshing snack made with crispy fried bread, yogurt, chutneys, and spices.
Pakora, a popular Indian savory snack, is a deep-fried fritter made with gram flour, vegetables, herbs, and spices, perfect for Diwali celebrations.
Raj Kachori, a popular Indian snack, is a crispy, flaky bread stuffed with spiced potatoes, onions, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys, perfect for Diwali celebrations.
Samosa is a crispy, fried or baked Indian pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, onions, and herbs, making it a popular savory snack for Diwali celebrations.
