Diwali 2024: Sweets Prepared Across India

Kharwas: The milk is mixed with whole milk, jaggery, cardamom powder, and pepper to create junnu or kharvas, which is then steam-cooked until it forms a pudding.
Source: Hebbars Kitchen
Chhena poda, a baked cheese dessert from Odisha, is made from homemade fresh cheese, sugar, and semolina, with a caramelized sugar flavour. It is known for its deliciousness.
Source: vegrecipesofindia.com
Mandige, a popular North Karnataka Brahmin sweet, is made with sajje pitte, pure ghee, and sugar powder, and is enjoyed post-rice meals and during festivals and special occasions.
Source: vkfoods.net
This dish is made from crumbled and pounded leftover bread, known as Dudo in Pashtuns and Parathas or Rotis in desi households, stir-fried with ghee, sugar, dried fruits, and nuts.
Source: recipe52.com
Aval Pori Urundai is a traditional South Indian sweet made with puffed rice, jaggery, and other ingredients.
Source: OrderYourChoice
Patishapta, a Bengali dessert, is a delectable crepe filled with a sweet coconut-nut filling, embodying the elegance of Bengali cuisine in every bite.
Source: fromthecornertable.in
Putharekulu, a traditional Andhra Pradesh delicacy made from rice flour, sugar, jaggery powder, and ghee, is known for its delicious taste and nutritional value.
Source: lbb.in/hyderabad
Singori, also known as Singauri, is an Indian sweet from Uttarakhand, made with Khoya and wrapped in maalu leaf, similar to Kalakhand.
Source: almoramithai.com
Puran Poli, a Maharashtrian sweet flatbread, is a festive delicacy made with flour, lentils, jaggery, cardamoms, nutmeg, and dried ginger, popular during festivals like Diwali.
Source: yourhungerstop
Adhirasam is a traditional deep-fried Deepavali snack from in Tamil Nadu
Source: Amazon.in