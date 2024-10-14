Republic Lifestyle Desk

Diwali 2024: Sweets Prepared Across India

Kharwas: The milk is mixed with whole milk, jaggery, cardamom powder, and pepper to create junnu or kharvas, which is then steam-cooked until it forms a pudding.

Chhena poda, a baked cheese dessert from Odisha, is made from homemade fresh cheese, sugar, and semolina, with a caramelized sugar flavour. It is known for its deliciousness.

Mandige, a popular North Karnataka Brahmin sweet, is made with sajje pitte, pure ghee, and sugar powder, and is enjoyed post-rice meals and during festivals and special occasions.

This dish is made from crumbled and pounded leftover bread, known as Dudo in Pashtuns and Parathas or Rotis in desi households, stir-fried with ghee, sugar, dried fruits, and nuts.

Aval Pori Urundai is a traditional South Indian sweet made with puffed rice, jaggery, and other ingredients.

Patishapta, a Bengali dessert, is a delectable crepe filled with a sweet coconut-nut filling, embodying the elegance of Bengali cuisine in every bite.

Putharekulu, a traditional Andhra Pradesh delicacy made from rice flour, sugar, jaggery powder, and ghee, is known for its delicious taste and nutritional value.

Singori, also known as Singauri, is an Indian sweet from Uttarakhand, made with Khoya and wrapped in maalu leaf, similar to Kalakhand.

Puran Poli, a Maharashtrian sweet flatbread, is a festive delicacy made with flour, lentils, jaggery, cardamoms, nutmeg, and dried ginger, popular during festivals like Diwali.

Adhirasam is a traditional deep-fried Deepavali snack from in Tamil Nadu 

