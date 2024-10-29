Diwali 2024: Tips To Ensure A Safe Celebration Of Festival Of Lights

Upcycled glass and clay diya holders minimise fire risk and prevent accidents by providing stable, non-flammable supports that reduce tipping and flame spreading.
Source: Freepik
Store firecrackers away from burning candles and diyas, and light them only in open areas and parks, avoiding narrow by-lanes to minimize risk of fires and accidents.
Source: Freepik
To prevent electrical fires, avoid overloading outlets, check for damage before use, use surge protector, keep outlets away from water, ensure proper wiring.
Source: Freepik
Maintain candles at least 12 inches away from flammable materials like curtains and decorations to prevent fire hazards.
Source: Freepik
Keep these emergency numbers handy: Fire Brigade (101), Police (100), Ambulance (102), and Local Hospital Numbers, to ensure a quick response in case of any accidents or emergencies.
Source: Freepik
Enhance your Diwali 2024 festivities with fire-resistant decorations like LED lights, paper lanterns, and fiber-optic ornaments, ensuring a safe and joyful festive season.
Source: Freepik
Enhance your Diwali 2024 festivities with fire-resistant decorations like LED lights, paper lanterns, and fiber-optic ornaments, ensuring a safe and joyful festive season.
Source: Freepik
Check your local government's website or contact your city's authorities for specific Diwali safety guidelines, regulations, and restrictions on fireworks.
Source: Freepik
Adult supervision is crucial when lighting candles, diyas, or fireworks, and it is essential to keep children away from these activities to ensure safety.
Source: Freepik
Ensure a safe Diwali celebration. Keep water nearby to prevent fires and respond to emergencies.
Source: Pexels