Diwali 2024: Treat Recipes For Your Pets

Ribbon Pakoda, a popular South Indian deep-fried snack, is made with rice flour, gram flour, spices, and oil, often prepared during festivals like Diwali, Navaratri, Ugadi, and Sankrathi/Pongal.
Peanut Diwali Biscuits are crunchy, sweet, and nutty treats that combine the richness of peanuts with the warmth of spices.
Sweet Potato Laddu is a sweet, soft, and nutritious dessert made with cooked and mashed sweet potatoes, combined with traditional laddu ingredients like grains, nuts, and spices.
Yellow Pumpkin Kheer is a creamy, sweet, and comforting dessert made with yellow pumpkin (also known as buttercup or kabocha squash), milk, sugar, and spices.
Mutton Samosa is a crispy, flaky pastry filled with spiced mutton (goat meat) mixture, onions, herbs, and spices. It's a variation of traditional Indian samosas, typically made with vegetables.
Cheesy Catnip Crunchies are homemade or store-bought cat treats made with whole grains, cheese, catnip, healthy oils, and optional ingredients like chicken, salmon, or sweet potatoes.
Carrot and Oat Biscuits is a delicious, healthy biscuits made with carrots, oats, and spices, perfect for snacking, breakfast, or as a treat for pets.
Sweet potatoes are a nutrient-rich, starchy, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly root vegetable, high in vitamins A & C, fiber, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Honey Banana Oatmeal is a delicious and nutritious breakfast or snack featuring rolled oats, ripe bananas, pure honey, and optional additions of milk, nuts, seeds, or spices.
Cinnamon Oatmeal delight features rolled oats, cinnamon, autumnal spices (nutmeg, allspice), sweetener (honey, maple syrup), and optional add-ins (apple, pumpkin, cranberries) for a warm breakfast.
