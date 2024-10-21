Diwali 2024: Ways To Protect Your Hair from Air Pollution During Festival Of Lights

Avoid tying your hair too tightly as it can cause breakage and damage.
Avoid brushing wet hair as it is weakest. Use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle it, starting from the bottom.
Regular hair trims are important for preventing split ends and dry, damaged parts.
Massaging your scalp can help with hair growth, relieve stress, and treat alopecia.
A warm oil massage can improve scalp circulation. Applying this oil to the tips of the strands can form a protective layer over the hair.
When using heat styling tools, it is essential to use a heat protectant spray and maintain a moderate temperature.
Scrubs for the scalp, similar to body scrubs, effectively remove buildup, dirt, oil, and dead skin cells at the hair's root, promoting hair growth and health.
Hair care offers nourishment, strength, and bond repair for healthier hair, combining olive oil, peptide complex, and glucose.
Staying hydrated is crucial for preventing scalp issues, split ends, and brittle hair.
Hair mask is a potent solution for nourishing, protecting, and enhancing the visible strength of natural hair in just one wash.
