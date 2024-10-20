Diwali Cleaning: 10 Essential Kitchen Cleaning Tips For Post Festival

To declutter your kitchen, check expiry dates, dispose of expired items, remove rarely used gadgets, and consider donating non-perishable food items.
Empty cupboards, organise items, and host a friendly Diwali gatherings.
Grease and stains on cupboard doors and shelves can be removed using a degreasing solution, gently scrubbing with a sponge or brush.
Store Diwali decorations like flowers, candles, and diyas in a dry, secure area to prevent damage, fires, or breakage, and reuse them next year.
Dispose of Diwali food waste and packaging responsibly: compost organic waste, recycle paper and plastic, and discard non-recyclable materials.
Wipe up Diwali spills instantly with a damp cloth to prevent stains, slips, and messes, ensuring a safe and tidy celebration.
Convert Diwali food waste into nutrient-rich compost by collecting organic scraps in a designated bin.
Choose eco-friendly, biodegradable cleaning products for cleanup, ensuring a toxic-free and sustainable celebration.
Turn off the main power, remove lights and bulbs, and let them cool. If dusty, wipe with a dry cloth or mix water with baking soda.
To clean your sink, mix detergent, scrub with a brush, and rinse thoroughly. Baking soda and vinegar are natural cleaners for an extra boost.
