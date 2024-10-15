Diwali Decoration Ideas To Beautify Your House

Diya Lamps: Small clay pots lit during Diwali, symbolizing prosperity. Handmade by pressing thumb into clay, these tiny oil lamps bring light and good fortune to the new year.
Source: Magicbricks
The Tulsi plant, sacred in Hinduism, is a significant part of Diwali celebrations, believed to bring blessings and purification when placed in the courtyard or home.
Source: Magicbricks
Red rugs symbolize love, happiness, and light victory during Diwali. Incorporate them into decor for a cozy atmosphere, inviting warmth for gatherings with loved ones.
Source: magicbricks
Line pathways with diwali lanterns, drape fairy lights, and add decorative touches like rangoli designs or flower arrangements. For a traditional look, place diyas along the doorway.
Source: Magicbricks
Drapes, thicker fabric panels, enhance décor and aesthetics, offering light control, privacy, and insulation options in various options.
Source: Freepik
Buying art during Diwali is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune, making it a popular time to invest in paintings, sculptures, and other artistic pieces
Source: Freepik
Diwali celebrations are centered around the pooja room, a sacred space where we honor the divine, seek blessings, and gather with loved ones.
Source: Freepik
Floating tealights, Moroccan lanterns, and Diwali-themed furnishings are perfect for capturing the essence of Diwali on your dining table.
Source: Freepik
Diwali, India's largest holiday, is named after the row of clay lamps lit outside homes to symbolize inner light and protection from spiritual darkness.
Source: Freepik
A kindeel is a wooden lantern covered in matte or glossy papers, typically hung in front of homes during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali.
Source: Freepik