disha sharma

Diwali Decoration Ideas To Beautify Your House

Diya Lamps: Small clay pots lit during Diwali, symbolizing prosperity. Handmade by pressing thumb into clay, these tiny oil lamps bring light and good fortune to the new year.

Source: Magicbricks

The Tulsi plant, sacred in Hinduism, is a significant part of Diwali celebrations, believed to bring blessings and purification when placed in the courtyard or home.

Source: Magicbricks

Red rugs symbolize love, happiness, and light victory during Diwali. Incorporate them into decor for a cozy atmosphere, inviting warmth for gatherings with loved ones.

Source: magicbricks

Line pathways with diwali lanterns, drape fairy lights, and add decorative touches like rangoli designs or flower arrangements. For a traditional look, place diyas along the doorway.

Source: Magicbricks

Drapes, thicker fabric panels, enhance décor and aesthetics, offering light control, privacy, and insulation options in various options.

Source: Freepik

Buying art during Diwali is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune, making it a popular time to invest in paintings, sculptures, and other artistic pieces

Source: Freepik

Diwali celebrations are centered around the pooja room, a sacred space where we honor the divine, seek blessings, and gather with loved ones.

Source: Freepik

Floating tealights, Moroccan lanterns, and Diwali-themed furnishings are perfect for capturing the essence of Diwali on your dining table.

Source: Freepik

Diwali, India's largest holiday, is named after the row of clay lamps lit outside homes to symbolize inner light and protection from spiritual darkness.

Source: Freepik

A kindeel is a wooden lantern covered in matte or glossy papers, typically hung in front of homes during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali.

Source: Freepik