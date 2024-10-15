Republic Lifestyle Desk

Diwali Detox: Ayurvedic Tips For The Festive Season

Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medicine system, warns of the negative effects of excessive activities and unhealthy eating habits during Diwali, such as increased Vata dosha and Pitta dosha.

Ayurveda emphasizes the significance of natural, wholesome foods for overall well-being, contrasting processed and sugary treats with traditional snacks for nutrient-rich snacks.

Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medicine system, uses herbs like turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, tulsi, and neem for health remedies, promoting anti-inflammatory properties, digestion & immunity.

Abhyanga, an ancient Ayurvedic practice, aids in Diwali health by reducing stress, nourishing skin, improving blood circulation, detoxifying the body, boosting immunity, and improving sleep.

Panchakarma, a Diwali detoxification ritual, enhances health by eliminating toxins, improving digestion, metabolism, and mental clarity, but requires consultation with an Ayurvedic doctor.

Ancient Ayurvedic practices like yoga, meditation, and stress management improve health, reduce anxiety, and promote calmness, while also enhancing focus and mental clarity.

Aromatherapy with Ayurvedic essential oils during Diwali enhances health and wellness by reducing stress, improving mood, enhancing sleep quality, stimulating senses, and purifying the air.

Sattvic food, a dietary concept promoting fresh, seasonal, and minimally prepared plant-based foods.

Warm water, with lemon, in the morning on an empty stomach aids in flushing out toxins, boosting digestion, improving nutrient absorption, and balancing Kapha and vata dosha.

