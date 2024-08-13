Republic Lifestyle Desk

DIY Crafts Ideas To Celebrate Independence Day 2024

Create a beautiful wind chime using paper plates, scissors, glue, and string. Paint the plates in the colors of the Indian flag and hang them from a metal ring.

Source: KalaBazaar/Youtube

Use paint or markers to create a handprint Indian flag on paper or canvas. This is a great activity for kids.

Source: Freepik

Create beautiful paper flowers in shades of saffron, white, and green. Use them to decorate your home or gift them to loved ones.

Source: Freepik

Cut out shapes from colored paper and create a collage of the Indian flag. Add glitter, stickers, or other embellishments to make it more attractive.

Source: Freepik

Melt wax in the colours of the Indian flag and create a beautiful tri-color candle. You can use this as a centerpiece for your Independence Day celebrations.

Source: parkashcandles

Create handmade cards for your loved ones using paper, glue, scissors, and paint. Write a heartfelt message inside the card to express your patriotism.

Source: Freepik

Use finger paints to create a beautiful Indian flag on paper or canvas. This is a fun activity for kids.

Source: freepik