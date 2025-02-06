Do Black Cats Really Bring Bad Luck? Discover What Every Country Believes

Yes! black cats are bad luck in India. While many do not consider the same in recent times, traditionally Indians do believe Black Cats as bad luck.
Whereas, in Japan Black cats are a symbol of good fortune and luck, especially for women.
Even in the United States, Black Cats are associated with bad luck and misfortunes, especially if they cross your path.
Meanwhile, in Russia, a Black Cat crossing your path could bring a positive omen into your life. It is a symbol of good fortune.
Egyptians admired Black Cats and there's no exception for black cats. In Egypt, they consider cats to bring prosperity and good luck to their home.
Similar to India and the United States, even the United Kingdom considers Black Cats as omen.
Considering Black Cats as bringing bad luck or fortune depends on cultural or personal beliefs. If it warms your heart when you see one embrace it or at least do not hurt them.
