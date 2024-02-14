February 14, 2024
Do You Know About These Breathtaking Spots Where You Can See Rivers Merge?
In Devprayag, Alaknanda meets Bhagirathi river.
The Allegheny River and the Monongahela River meet at The Point in Pittsburgh to form the famous Ohio River.
Three Rivers in Passau, Germany sees the Danube, Inn, and Ilz rivers converge.
The Blue Nile and White Nile merge in the capital city of Khartoum.
Sangam in Prayagraj has the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
