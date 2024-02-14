February 14, 2024

Do You Know About These Breathtaking Spots Where You Can See Rivers Merge?

In Devprayag, Alaknanda meets Bhagirathi river.

Source: Unsplash

The Allegheny River and the Monongahela River meet at The Point in Pittsburgh to form the famous Ohio River.

Source: Unsplash

Three Rivers in Passau, Germany sees the Danube, Inn, and Ilz rivers converge.

Source: Unsplash

The Blue Nile and White Nile merge in the capital city of Khartoum.

Source: Unsplash

Sangam in Prayagraj has the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide