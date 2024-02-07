January 19, 2024
Don't Know What To Do With Over Riped Bananas? Try These Easy Yet Delicious Recipes
Banana Halwa | Banana Sheera Banana Halwa or Banana Sheera is delish sweet pudding made with semolina or cream of wheat, bananas, sugar, dry fruits.
Source: Freepik
Banana Muffin These eggless banana muffins are quick and easy vegan muffins made with whole wheat flour, ripe bananas and sugar.
Source: Unsplash
Blueberry Banana Wraps Ripe bananas can combine with fresh blueberries and choice greens in these sweet-savory wraps.
Source: Freepik
Eggless Banana Pancakes | Healthy Vegan Banana Pancakes This eggless banana pancakes recipe is super quick and easy to make with wholesome ingredients like whole wheat flour and jaggery.
Source: Freepik
Banana fritters This fritters is made by dipping flattened bananas in a thick mixture of rice flour, sesame seeds, egg whites and coconut milk seasoned with salt and sugar.
Source: Freepik
Peanut butter banana pie Mix cream cheese, peanut butter, and confectioners' sugar together until smooth. Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping, then spoon the mixture into graham cracker crust.
Source: Freepik