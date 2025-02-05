Dreams Do Come True, Here's An Authentic Guide To Cooking Korean Fried Chicken In Your Cozy Corner

For Marinating Chicken:
For Fried Chicken:
For Fried Chicken Sauce:
Step 1: Take chicken in a bowl. Add salt, pepper and vinegar. Mix well and leave aside to marinate for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Mix all sauce ingredients except sesame oil and garlic. Heat sesame oil, add garlic, stir-fry briefly. Add sauce, and cook on high for 2-3 minutes until glossy. Set aside.
Step 3: Take cornstarch in a bowl, add chicken in, and squeeze it to coat with cornstarch. Squeezing will make them create a flaky exterior. Set aside for a few minutes.
Step 4: Fry chicken on medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes, strain later. Increase the heat and add the chicken back in the oil and fry for another 5 to 6 mins till crispy, strain later.
Step 5: Take fried chicken in a bowl, add sauce over it, and toss well to coat. Serve with a garnish of spring onions and sesame seeds.
(Recipe credit: yummytummyaarthi)
