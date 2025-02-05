Republic Lifestyle Desk

Dreams Do Come True, Here's An Authentic Guide To Cooking Korean Fried Chicken In Your Cozy Corner

For Marinating Chicken: 

  • 1 kg chicken (skin-on & bone-in)
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp vinegar

For Fried Chicken:

  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • Oil for deep frying
  • 1 tsp sesame seeds & spring onions for garnishing

For Fried Chicken Sauce:

  • 2 tbsp Gochujang
  • ¼ cup Tomato Ketchup
  • 1 tbsp Vinegar
  • 1 tsp Soy Sauce
  • 3 tbsp Sugar
  • ¼ tbsp Corn syrup or Honey
  • ¼ cup Water
  • 3 tbsp Garlic finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp Toasted Sesame Oil

Step 1: Take chicken in a bowl. Add salt, pepper and vinegar. Mix well and leave aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Mix all sauce ingredients except sesame oil and garlic. Heat sesame oil, add garlic, stir-fry briefly. Add sauce, and cook on high for 2-3 minutes until glossy. Set aside.

Step 3: Take cornstarch in a bowl, add chicken in, and squeeze it to coat with cornstarch. Squeezing will make them create a flaky exterior. Set aside for a few minutes.

Step 4: Fry chicken on medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes, strain later. Increase the heat and add the chicken back in the oil and fry for another 5 to 6 mins till crispy, strain later.

Step 5: Take fried chicken in a bowl, add sauce over it, and toss well to coat. Serve with a garnish of spring onions and sesame seeds.

(Recipe credit: yummytummyaarthi)

