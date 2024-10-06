Republic Lifestyle Desk
Durga Puja 2024: Ekdalia Evergreen To Kumartuli Park, Popular Pandals In Kolkata
Durga Puja, an annual event in Kolkata, features replicas of famous monuments, magnificent architecture, and artistically decorated forms of Goddess Durga, including the intricate Durga Pandal.
Durga Pujo pandals in South Kolkata replicate Puris Jagannath Temple's theme, featuring daily flag changes, reminiscent of the temple's changing tops.
The College Square puja, 77 years old, features the Switzerland Parliament House as its theme this year, attracting large crowds for its lighting and reflection in the swimming pool.
Kumartuli Park Durga Puja Pandal in North Kolkata showcases Goddess Durga's grandeur through handcrafted idols, blending traditional Indian culture and architecture, with many deities.
Suruchi Sangha Durga Pandal in Kolkata hosts a 50-year-old outdoor exhibit featuring Indian states' vibrant lights and Durga Idols.
Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, India, is a renowned Durga Puja pandal known for its unique theme-based pandals, intricate artwork, large-scale Durga idol, immersive lighting, and cultural events.
Bosepukur Sitala Mandir Durgotsab Committee is a renowned Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, India, known for its unique designs, artwork, traditional Durga idols, cultural events, and community engagement
Jodhpur Park in Kolkata, a cultural hub, hosts Durga Puja, a vibrant event with a dedicated committee promoting artistic excellence and traditional values, transforming into a vibrant community center
Kolkata's Durga Puja, known for its vibrant colors and joy, is set to return in 2023 with the Badamtala Ashar Sangha Durga Puja, a blend of traditional devotion and artistic innovation.
Sree Bhumi Sporting Club's Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata celebrates its 49th year, featuring a theme inspired by Vatican City, making it one of the most prominent in North Suburban Kolkata.
