Dussehra 2024: History, Significance Of The Festival
The Navaratri festival in India commemorates Goddess Durga's killing of Mahishasur, symbolizing her departure from the material world after Dharma practice.
The Dussehra festival in North India commemorates Lord Rama's victory over demon Ravana in Lanka, who kidnapped his wife Sita and received a boon from Lord Brahma. Rama, the seventh reincarnation.
Dussehra is a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, highlighting that truth and righteousness always prevail despite any evil forces.
Dussehra involves rituals like 'Shami puja', 'Aparajita puja', and 'Seema avalanghan', while Ravana effigies are burned in India to symbolize victory or destruction of evil.
Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival celebrated in Ashvina, commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana in Lanka's battle.
Dussehra is a celebration of goodness, emphasizing the significance of upholding moral values, making right choices, and resisting evil both within and around us.
Dussehra is a Hindu festival that brings people together by burning effigies of Ravana, symbolizing the destruction of evil and fostering unity and community.
