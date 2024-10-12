Easy To Make Sweet Dishes At Home For Festivals

Sweet Caramel Poha is an Indian dessert featuring crispy poha, caramel, nuts, and dried fruits, perfect for festivals or special occasions, known for its simplicity and deliciousness.
Source: Freepik
Mango Suji cake is a moist and flavorful Indian dessert blending juicy mango, semolina (suji), and spices. This sweet treat combines the richness of mango with the crunch of suji.
Source: Freepik
Khoi laddoo is a traditional Indian sweet treat made with roasted wheat flour (khoi), sugar, and ghee, shaped into bite-sized balls, often served during festivals and special occasions.
Source: Freepik
Coconut Laddoo is a soft, sweet, and creamy Indian dessert balls made with shredded coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom, often garnished with nuts or dried fruits.
Source: Freepik
Kesar Shrikhand is a popular Indian dessert made from strained yogurt (curd), saffron (kesar), sugar, and cardamom. It's a creamy, sweet, and flavorful dessert.
Source: foodietrail.com
Semiyaan Payasam is a traditional Indian dessert made with vermicelli noodles, milk, sugar, and ghee, often flavored with cardamom and nuts.
Source: Freepik
Suji ka Laddoo is a popular Indian sweet treat made with roasted semolina (suji), sugar, ghee, and nuts, shaped into bite-sized balls.
Source: Freepik
Gulab Jamun can be prepared by deep-fried dumplings of milk solids soaked in a sweet, fragrant syrup flavored with rosewater and cardamom.
Source: Freepik
Rice Kheer, also known as Rice Pudding, is a traditional Indian dessert made from rice, milk, sugar, spices, and ghee or butter.
Source: Freepik
Kalakand is a traditional North Indian sweet made from milk, paneer (Indian cheese), sugar, and ghee (clarified butter).
Source: Freepik