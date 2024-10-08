DYK Tongue Colours Give Warning Signs About Your Health?

Just like a face tells about someone's health condition. Did you know that even your tongue colours can give warning signs about your health?
Source: Pexels
According to the Cleveland Clinic, a healthy tongue typically ranges from dark to light pink.
Source: Pex
And you must worry if you see changes in your tongue colours, as they could indicate something about your health.
Source: Pexels
Be sure to consult with your doctor if your tongue appears:
White: Often indicates fungal infections, such as oral thrush.
Yellow: Suggests poor oral hygiene, leading to bacterial growth.
Source: Pexels
Orange: Also linked to poor oral hygiene and can signal bacterial buildup.
Red: May indicate a vitamin B deficiency or conditions like scarlet fever.
Source: Pexels
Green: Typically caused by bacterial buildup, similar to yellow or white discolouration.
Source: Pexels
Black: Though rare, a black tongue can occur when keratin builds up, often due to poor oral hygiene, tobacco use, or other factors.
Source: Pexels
Purple: Suggests poor blood circulation or a potential heart condition.
Gray: This could indicate a geographic tongue, a benign condition where patches on the tongue surface change shape.
Source: Pexels
Blue: Suggests a lack of oxygen in the blood, a condition that should be addressed immediately.
Source: Pixabay
To maintain a healthy tongue colour ensure to floss your teeth daily, brush your teeth twice a day, clean your tongue daily using a tongue cleaner, avoid tobacco, use mouthwash.
Source: Pexels