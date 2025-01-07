Republic Lifestyle Desk

Early Signs Of Migraine You Must Not Ignore

Due to a drop in energy level, your body may show early signs of migraine such as an unusual amount of yawning.

Source: Pexels

Blurry vision.

Source: Pexels

Uncertain mood swings and irritability could be a signs of an impending migraine case.

Source: Pexels

Being sensitive to loud sounds is also an early sign of migraine.

Source: Pexels

As per reports, tension in the neck may signal an upcoming headache.

Source: Pexels

Unable to focus on one target or task could also be a sign of irritability.

Source: Pexels

Craving for food could signal that migraine is approaching.

Source: Pexels

