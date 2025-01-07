Early Signs Of Migraine You Must Not Ignore

Due to a drop in energy level, your body may show early signs of migraine such as an unusual amount of yawning.
Blurry vision.
Uncertain mood swings and irritability could be a signs of an impending migraine case.
Being sensitive to loud sounds is also an early sign of migraine.
As per reports, tension in the neck may signal an upcoming headache.
Unable to focus on one target or task could also be a sign of irritability.
Craving for food could signal that migraine is approaching.
