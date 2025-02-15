Easy Aloo Pakora Recipe For Potato Lovers; Elevate Your Family Time

Step 1: Peel the potato, slice it thinly, and rinse the slices in cold water to remove the starch. Then, dry the potato slices to eliminate excess water and set them aside.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Step 2: In a bowl add ¾ cup gram flour, 2 tsp rice flour, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp chaat masala, a pinch of asafoetida, 1 tsp ginger/garlic paste, ½ tsp salt. Mix them well.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Step 3: Now, add ½ cup water and whisk to make a smooth batter without any lumps.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Step 4: Furthermore, add a pinch of baking soda and mix gently to make sure the consistency of the batter is right.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Step 5: Dip the sliced potatoes in the mixed gram flour batter and coat it completely before you deep fry in hot oil.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Step 6: Stir occasionally and fry on both sides till it turns golden brown.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels
Step 7: Serve with coriander chutney or your favourite condiment.
Source: Rep Pic/Pexels