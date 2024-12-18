Easy And Delicious Idli Upma Recipe For Breakfast

6 Idli1 Onion large4 Green chilli slit3 tablespoon Carrot Finely chopped1 teaspoon Ginger finely chopped (optional)⅛ teaspoon Salt
1 tablespoon Coconut oil Any cooking oil½ teaspoon Mustard1 teaspoon Urad dal1 tablespoon Chana dal1 sprig Curry leaves
Crumble the idli with a teaspoon of sesame oil. You can refrigerate the idlis, this will make your job easy as it wont stick to your fingers.
Heat oil in a kadai and temper with ingredients listed under 'To temper' table: 1 tablespoon coconut oil, 1/2 teaspoon mustard, 1 teaspoon Urad dal, 1 tablespoon Chana dal, and 1 sprig curry leaves.
Add onion and fry until it becomes transparent.
Add carrots and salt to the upma and fry on medium flame without altering its color, as this will prevent it from turning dull.
Add the crumbled idli and just toss for a minute until its mixed well.
