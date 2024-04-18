April 18, 2024
Easy And Healthy Dinner Ideas For Summers
Curd Rice, a South Indian dish made of yogurt, cooked rice, herbs, and spices, is popular in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Source: Freepik
Palak paneer is a North Indian curried dish featuring fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer, and herbs, simmered in a smooth, spicy, and delicious spinach gravy.
Source: Freepik
Garlic mushroom soup, a creamy white sauce from France or Italy, is a delicious accompaniment prepared by roasting mushrooms in butter, garlic, and mixed herbs.
Source: Freepik
Beetroot cheela is a nutritious, easy-to-make Indian dinner. Is is made from besan and oats, paired with a variety of chutneys. You can have them for a light dinner.
Source: Freepik
Summery Corn Salad is a delicious dish featuring fresh corn kernels, sweet tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, fresh herbs, and a vibrant dressing. Both can be part of the dinner option.
Source: Freepik
Naan Pizza is a delicious snack, or midweek dinner recipe. This recipe uses store-bought Naan, pizza sauce (e.g. pesto, cream cheese, Alfredo), mozzarella cheese, salami, and fresh basil.
Source: Freepik
Lentil curry is a weeknight-friendly dinner features pantry staples like red lentils, coconut milk, aromatics, ground Indian spices, and almond butter, and offers a gourmet tasting.
Source: Freepik