Easy Beetroot Parantha Recipe To Set Healthy Sunday Brunch Goals

Beetroot Paratha is a nutritious Indian flatbread recipe featuring beetroot puree, whole wheat flour, and spices, providing health benefits like minerals, antioxidants, weight loss.
Source: Freepik
Ingredients
1. Beetroot2. Whole wheat flour (or multigrain flour)3. Ajwain (carrom seeds)4. Spices: Red chili powder, Turmeric powder, Garam masala, Amchur powder
Source: Freepik
5. Fresh mint leaves (optional)6. Ghee or oil
Source: Freepik
Peel, wash, and chop beetroots into 2-inch pieces, then place them in a pot with water.
Source: Freepik
Cook beets for 5-6 minutes, then remove from heat. Cool, blend, or use an Instant Pot for cooking.
Source: Freepik
Mix wheat flour, beetroot puree, coriander leaves, mint, ajwain, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, amchur powder, oil, and salt in a bowl.
Source: Freepik
Knead dough with minimal water until smooth, then smear with oil and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Create six dough balls, roll them to 3 inch diameter, and spread oil or ghee on them using a spoon.
Source: Freepik
Create six dough balls by rolling them into a 3 inch diameter and spreading oil or ghee over them using a spoon.
Source: Instagram
Fold one side of the paratha from the top and cover the previous fold from the bottom.
Source: Instagram