Easy Beetroot Parantha Recipe To Set Healthy Sunday Brunch Goals

Beetroot Paratha is a nutritious Indian flatbread recipe featuring beetroot puree, whole wheat flour, and spices, providing health benefits like minerals, antioxidants, weight loss. 

Ingredients 

1. Beetroot2. Whole wheat flour (or multigrain flour)3. Ajwain (carrom seeds)4. Spices: Red chili powder, Turmeric powder, Garam masala, Amchur powder 

5. Fresh mint leaves (optional)6. Ghee or oil

 

Peel, wash, and chop beetroots into 2-inch pieces, then place them in a pot with water.

Cook beets for 5-6 minutes, then remove from heat. Cool, blend, or use an Instant Pot for cooking.

Mix wheat flour, beetroot puree, coriander leaves, mint, ajwain, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, amchur powder, oil, and salt in a bowl.

Knead dough with minimal water until smooth, then smear with oil and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. 

 

Create six dough balls, roll them to 3 inch diameter, and spread oil or ghee on them using a spoon.

Fold one side of the paratha from the top and cover the previous fold from the bottom.

