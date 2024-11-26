Easy Dishes To Make Using Flax Seeds: Scrumptious Recipes To Boost Your Health

Flax seeds are dried, roasted, and ground into a fine powder. Store in small batches to prevent rancidity. Use in smoothies, salads, cakes, and breads, and refrigerate for longer shelf life.
Source: Freepik
The recipe comprises ground flax seeds, grated gourd, low-fat curd, mint leaves, coarsely chopped cumin seeds, roasted cumin seeds, salt, and water.
The Flaxseed Laddoo recipe includes white, black, flax, almonds, organic jaggery powder, ghee/clarified butter, and cardamom powder.
The recipe includes palak, wheat flour, flax seeds seasoning, ginger garlic paste, salt, ajwain, haldi powder, garam masala, onions, dahi, ghee, and chat masala.
Flaxseed muffins can be prepared by preheat oven to 180c/350F. Mix dry ingredients, eggs, butter, and water. Fill muffin cases, bake 20 minutes, cool, and dip in cinnamon and butter.
Paranthas are fried using a blend of flax seeds, wheat flour, onion, coriander, green and red chillies, chaat masala, salt, and ghee or oil.
The recipe of flaxseed smoothie comprises 1 cup of low-fat vanilla soy milk, 1 cup of frozen strawberries, a half frozen banana, and 2 tablespoons of flaxseed meal.
