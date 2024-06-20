June 19, 2024
Easy Millet Cookie Recipes To Try At Home
Create a creamy dough by whipping butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla essence, baking powder, salt, chocolate chips, and finger millet flour. Cut dough, bake, and garnish with desired toppings.
Mix foxtail millet flour, baking powder, salt, almond butter, honey, and egg. Shape into small balls, flatten, and bake until golden.
Mix sorghum millet flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, cream, butter, brown sugar, and eggs. Form cookie balls, bake on a baking sheet until crispy.
Create a dough by combining barnyard millet, grated coconut, baking powder, salt, melted coconut oil, honey, and egg. Place small pieces on baking sheets and bake.
Mix oats, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, pearl millet flour, cream butter, brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, nuts, raisins, and bake small rounds on baking sheets.
Homemade ragi biscuits are a healthier, vegan alternative to store-bought biscuits, with finger millet flour, wheat flour, dairy-free milk, vegan butter, baking powder, brown sugar, vanilla extracts.
Pearl millet cookies recipe mix bajra flour, wheat flour, cardamom powder, sugar, salt, melted butter, and milk to create a crumbly dough. Roll into desired shapes, bake, and store in a dry container.
