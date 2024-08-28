Republic Lifestyle Desk
Easy Recipes For Your Next Potluck
Stir-fry onion, garlic, ginger paste, soy sauce, vinegar, ketchup, chilli sauce, cornstarch, paneer cubes, season with salt and pepper, garnish with green chilies and cilantro, and serve hot.
Chole is a spicy dish made by sautéing chickpeas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices, while chaat is a mix of chickpeas, yogurt, chutney, onion, coriander, and bread.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix sausage, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, egg, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. Shape into meatballs, place on baking sheet, coat with olive oil, bake 18-20 minutes, and serve hot.
Marinate chicken in a mixture for 30 minutes, then fry in oil, stir-fry onions, curry leaves, green chilies, soy sauce, tomato ketchup, and chili sauce. Garnish with cilantro.
Cheese Preheat oven to 350°F. Slice bread, mix garlic and butter, spread on slices, sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan cheese, season with salt and pepper, bake 10-12 minutes, and serve hot.
Spinach and strawberries are mixed with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Drizzle dressing over salad, top with feta cheese and nuts, season with salt and pepper.
Cook quinoa, mix with vegetables and herbs, and add olive oil and lemon juice. Add dressing, season with salt and pepper, and top with feta cheese, nuts, or seeds. Serve chilled or at room temperature
