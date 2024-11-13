Easy South Indian Bread Uttapam Recipe

Ingredients:
6 slices of bread
½ cup rava/semolina
2 tbsp rice flour
¼ cup curd, sour
½-1 cup water, as required
Salt to taste
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 tomato, finely chopped
3 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped
Few curry leaves, chopped
1 green chilli, finely chopped
Salt to taste
Oil, for roasting
Firstly, in a large mixing bowl crumble the bread slice after cutting the sides
Further add ½ cup rava, 2 tbsp rice flour, ¼ cup curd, ½-1 cup water and salt to taste. Mix well and add water if required.
Soak it for 20 minutes. Now transfer the mixture to blender and blend to smooth batter.
Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl. Adjust the consistency by adding water if required. Keep aside.
Meanwhile, prepare the topping by combining 1 onion, 1 tomato, 3 tbsp coriander leaves, few curry leaves, 1 green chilli and salt to taste.
Now heat the dosa tawa and spread dosa batter slightly thick. Top with toppings, spreading uniformly.
Also spread a tsp of oil over the uttapam. Cover and simmer till the uttapam gets cooked
Fow flip the uttapam and cook the other side.
Finally, serve the instant bread uttapam along with chutney.
