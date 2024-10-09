Easy South Indian Style Vegetarian Potli Biryani Recipe

Enjoy a warm, delicious South Indian veg biryani.
This light-oil biriyani is a healthy main meal with antioxidant-rich spices, providing protein, vitamins, and minerals without adding weight, contrary to popular belief.
Ghee 2 tbsp
Cinnamon stick 1 inch
Cardamom 2
Black pepper 3-4
Clove 2
Bay leaf 1
Sliced onion 1 medium
Ginger garlic paste 1/2 tbsp
Sliced tomatoes 1 large
Salt to taste
Chopped carrot 1/3 cup
Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp
Coriander powder 1 tsp
Garam masala 1/2 tsp
Whisked curd 3/4 cup
Chopped pudina Handful
Chopped coriander Handful
Water 1/2 cup
Boiled rice 1 cup
Chopped beans 1/3 cup
Peas 1/4 cup
Red chilli powder 1.5 tsp
Banana leaf
Kesar milk
Crispy fried onions
In a pan, heat oil, add whole spices, ginger garlic paste, and onion, and cook thoroughly.
Mix together tomatoes, salt.
Add chopped pudina, coriander, and water to a bowl, mix well, cover, and cook for a few minutes or until cooked thoroughly.
Cut a banana leaf into a rectangle and heat it on the gas.
Arrange banana leaves, add boiled basmati rice, prepared veggies gravy, birista, coriander, and the final layer of rice.
Place the prepared parcels in a hot steamer for 10 minutes, and your potli biryani is ready.
Serve it hot with raita and enjoy.
