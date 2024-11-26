Easy Step-by-Step Guide To Make Greek Delight Baklava At Home

Turkish baklava, also known as fistikli baklava or pistachio baklava, is a dough-based dessert made from phyllo dough, crushed pistachios, butter, and a simple syrup.
Source: Freepik
Thaw phyllo dough overnight in the fridge, then place it on the counter for 1 hour before starting the recipe to bring it to room temperature.
Source: Freepik
Trim phyllo dough to fit baking sheet, ensuring 40 sheets measure 9x14. Trim one stack at a time and cover with damp towel to prevent drying.
Source: Freepik
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Source: Freepik
To make baklava, combine nuts and cinnamon, unroll phyllo, cut into half, and cover with damp cloth to prevent drying.
Source: Freepik
Layer phyllo, butter, nut mixture, and repeat layers until all ingredients are used, ending with about 6 sheets of phyllo.
Source: Freepik
Cut baklava into 4 rows, diagonally 9 times, to create 36 diamond shapes, ensuring to cut all the way through to the bottom of the layers.
Source: Freepik
Using a sharp knife, cut baklava into 4 long rows, then diagonally 9 times to make 36 diamond shapes. Be sure to cut all the way through to the bottom of the layers.
Source: Freepik
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, about 50 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Baklava is baked, sugar and water are combined, honey, vanilla, and lemon zest are added, then simmered for 20 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Remove baklava from the oven and immediately spoon syrup over it. Let cool completely before serving. Store uncovered.
Source: Freepik