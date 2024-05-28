May 27, 2024
Easy Summer Hairstyles For Curly Hair
To get the desired look, divide hair into two equal sections, clip one side out, and gather the remaining side into a ponytail, secure with a hair scrunchie. It is one of the refreshing style.
A deep side part on curly hair creates volume at the top of the head near the roots, which can be weighed down on curly hair. It looks more femininity, beauty, youth, and health.
Loose side braids for naturally wavy hair create relaxed curls, while tight braids for straight hair create uniform waves, ensuring polished and pretty curled hair.
The shoulder cut style frames the face with thicker curls, ensuring each curl is well-trimmed and not overlapping, resulting in a defined look.
Half curly hair bun includes damp hair, apply leave-in styler, choose appropriate comb or brush, divide hair into sections, and brush from the bottom up.
Space buns, named after Star Wars' Princess Leia, have been adapted by various cultures and are still popular, which prove their timeless appeal.
