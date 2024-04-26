April 25, 2024
Easy Tips To Control Sweat In Summers
Cotton, a natural fiber, is highly breathable, providing airflow for drying out dampness and absorbing moisture rather than repelling it.
Drink 2 litres of water and tea infusions daily to maintain hydration and prevent high temperatures and sweating, as water cools the core temperature.
Antiperspirant particles can create superficial plugs beneath the skin surface, which the body detects and stops the flow.
Wearing breathable clothing like cotton and linen for ventilation, and pairing it with colorful and contrasting outfits to prevent sweat stain.
Sweat-wicking clothing prevents skin irritation and odors, enhancing confidence during and after workouts. Its quicker evaporation reduces odors compared to traditional cotton clothing.
Using meditation on a regular basis can help people with hyperhidrosis control and regulate the body's natural stress reaction which can, in turn, help them to manage their sweat.
Spicy foods like peppers trigger capsaicin, causing sweating to cool the body, flushing the face, running the nose, and causing eyes to water.
