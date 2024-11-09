Easy-to-make Guilt Free Desserts For Tasty Treats

Sugar-free kheer can be prepared by combining milk, almond milk, and sweetener, then heat, stirring constantly, add cardamom and saffron, simmer 10-15 min, stir in chopped nuts, and chill.
Peanut chikki is a traditional Indian sweet snack made from peanuts and jaggery, with health benefits due to its use of unrefined jaggery, a healthy sweetener from sugarcane juice.
Banana muffins are a delicious, portable treat made from mashed bananas, flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, with ripe, brown bananas for softer, sweeter muffins or baked until blackened.
Oats laddu, or Indian oat balls, are a healthy snack made from oats, nuts, seeds, and jaggery. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
This simple flan is prepared by a silky, deep-filled vanilla custard, making it perfect for sharing, and can be made using a low-calorie Lo-dough base.
These fruit-filled muffins are a nutritious breakfast option, suitable for those looking for a low-carb, low-calorie option, and can be dressed with your preferred topping.
For Vanilla sponge mix simplifies muffin making by combining milk chocolate chips and water, resulting in six delicious, low-calorie, and indulgent chocolate-chip muffins.
Brownie lollipop can be prepared by just-adding water brownie mix making brownie lollipops a fun and easy activity for both kids and adults.
Enjoy low-calorie peanut brownies made with our delicious mix, topped with peanut butter glaze, baked with water, and guaranteed to satisfy.
Low-Cal Fruit Crumble can be prepared by adding warm comforting desserts are back, with a healthy fruit crumble providing 1/3 of daily fiber and being only 198 kcals per serving.
